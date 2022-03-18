Former WWE ring announcer Ricardo Rodriguez announces he is going back into rehab

The former ring announcer for Alberto Del Rio, Ricardo Rodriguez, announced today that he'd be returning to rehab to deal with his addiction to alcohol.

Rodriguez spent four years in WWE, where he predominantly worked with Del Rio. He also worked as a commentator for WWE's Spanish announcement team during pay-per-views.

Despite recently celebrating a year of sobriety, Rodriguez took to Twitter earlier today to confirm his re-entry into rehab.

⭐⭐Rodriguez 🇲🇽🇺🇸⭐⭐ @RRWWE I fell. I'm heading back to to rehab. Im pulling from all bookings till further notice I fell. I'm heading back to to rehab. Im pulling from all bookings till further notice

We at Sportskeeda would like to send our warmest regards and wish Ricardo a healthy recovery.

Ricardo Rodriguez on working as Alberto Del Rio's ring announcer

Despite training as a professional wrestler for many years, when Rodriguez eventually signed for WWE in 2010, he was immediately cast as Alberto Del Rio's ring announcer.

In an ad-free show exclusive, Ricardo spoke to Jon Alba in late 2021, where he talked about working with Del Rio and not being able to wrestle:

“The hardest part was accepting it...because I was a wrestler, and I was a serious wrestler, and then I was brought in to be a talker in a comedic role. That was the hardest part to accept that, to just kind of, like, 'alright, this is my ticket, f**k it, might as well ride the wave.' I had constant battles with myself, even now I still have them because I know people know me as Ricardo. Even now I still get it, like, ‘I didn’t know you were a wrestler.’” (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

After Ricardo Rodriguez's time as Alberto Del Rio's ring announcer ended, WWE didn't offer him a chance to work as a full-time in-ring performer. WWE released Ricardo Rodriguez in 2014.

