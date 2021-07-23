Ricardo Rodriguez on his relationship with Alberto Del Rio and why WWE doesn't do managers anymore

Back in the day, WWE had a lot of managers on their roster. Today you hardly see any, and former WWE Superstar Ricardo Rodriguez has a pretty good idea as to why.

Ricardo Rodriguez was the latest guest on the It's My House Podcast to discuss his WWE career. When asked why he believes WWE doesn't really utilize managers anymore, Rodriguez offered an interesting response.

"People don't know their place," Ricardo Rodriguez said. "So I was basically the decorations on the cake, Alberto was the cake. So basically my place was to not take away focus from my guy whoever I'm with whereas and I've seen it so many times now where the manager - valet, there's no managers there are valets - who are slightly bigger than the person they're with. So they don't know their place."

Ricardo Rodriguez believes managers don't "know their place"

Ricardo Rodriguez believes that being together with Alberto Del Rio pretty much at all times helped them develop the chemistry that they had on WWE TV.

"Also, I do think that what helped myself and Alberto was our chemistry together, and that's really because we were together all the frickin time, we rode together...," Ricardo Rodriguez contnued. "I mean we were seriously together all the time when we were on the road. We did interviews, we would do media stuff together. Anywhere he went, I went and wherever I went he was with me. So we were a team, and not just in the ring, not only that but we were friends in real life, so that helped our chemistry. And I think that that was able to be shown. You can see that on TV."

What do you make of Ricardo Rodriguez's comments? Do you think pro wrestling managers don't know their place?

