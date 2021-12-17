"He's like a father figure to me" – Top WWE Superstar opens up on his relationship with Shinsuke Nakamura behind the scenes

WWE SmackDown star Rick Boogs has opened up about his relationship with Shinsuke Nakamura.

During a recent interview with GiveMeSport WWE, Rick Boogs called Shinsuke Nakamura a father figure and mentor. Boogs, who teams up with Nakamura on the blue brand, said he always likes to get Nakamura's advice.

Whether it's singles competition, tag team match, live event, or character work, Boogs always runs things by the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion. He claimed it's always helpful to have a mentor like Nakamura by his side, especially considering that he's still a newcomer:

"Shinsuke, he's like a father figure to me now. He's like a mentor, right? So, anything we have going on, I always like to get his two cents, whether it's TV, whether it's live events, tag matches, singles matches for me, character stuff, all of that. I always run it by him, I wanna get his feedback on it because he's extremely seasoned and been through it all. So, it's been very helpful for a newcomer to have such a great mentor."

The team of Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs is one of WWE's most charismatic aspects right now

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs are a charismatic team. Boogs and Nakamura were first seen together on WWE TV in May 2021. Boogs' first SmackDown appearance saw him play an electric guitar during Nakamura's entrance.

Boogs made his in-ring debut on SmackDown in August 2021. He teamed up with Nakamura against Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez. Nakamura and Boogs were victorious that night.

As things stand, Nakamura's currently in his second reign as the WWE Intercontinental Champion, having beaten Crews to win the title. However, Nakamura has barely defended the title since recapturing it.

At WWE Survivor Series 2021 on November 21, Shinske Nakamura beat Damian Priest, the current United States Champion, via disqualification. During the Champion vs. Champion Match, Rick Boogs played his guitar to try and distract Priest. In the end, Priest accidentally hit Nakamura with Boogs' guitar and got himself disqualified.

