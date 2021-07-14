Female wrestler does a Rick Rude - first to appear on WWE and AEW in the same night

WWE Hall of Famer 'Ravishing' Rick Rude has the unique distinction of appearing on WWE (then WWF) RAW and WCW Monday Nitro on the same night on November 17, 1997. RAW was taped during that time while Nitro aired live.

Rick Rude wasn't under a full-time contract with WWE at the time and was performing on a pay-per-appearance basis.

His move to WCW was triggered by the now infamous Montreal Screwjob. He was a part of D-Generation X as their "insurance policy" but he never wrestled during that time. Upon appearing in WCW Nitro, he would criticize Vince McMahon, DX, Shawn Michaels and would call WWE "Titanic" - a sinking ship.

A pretty similar occurrence happened last Monday when an indie wrestler, Kelsey Heather, appeared on Monday Night RAW and AEW Dark. Kelsey has made multiple appearances in the Lashley-MVP segments as one of the ladies.

She later appeared on AEW Dark and made her in-ring debut in a losing effort against Leyla Hirsch. She trained at Flatbacks Wrestling School run by Tyler Breeze and Shawn Spears. She is a former NHL and NFL cheerleader and currently works as a cheerleader for the NBA's Orlando Magic.

Rick Rude's WCW Career

Rick Rude

In his first tenure at WCW, Rick Rude defeated Sting to win his only WCW United States heavyweight championship. He was involved in some memorable feuds against the likes of Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat and Dustin Rhodes. He had a dominant 13 months as the United States Champion before having to vacate it due to a legitimate neck injury.

In his second tenure in 1997, he would join NWO to manage Curt Hennig, thus becoming the first wrestler to be a part of both DX and NWO.

What do you think of WWE and AEW using the same star? Do you see the Rick Rude feat being repeated again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

