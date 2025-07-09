  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Ricky Saints
  • Ricky Saints defeats 3 stars to earn WWE title match; announces new stipulation 

Ricky Saints defeats 3 stars to earn WWE title match; announces new stipulation 

By Israel Lutete
Published Jul 09, 2025 01:18 GMT
Ricky Saints earned a title shot (Image via WWE.com)
Ricky Saints earned a title shot (Image via WWE.com)

Ricky Saints competed in a gauntlet match against The Vanity Project on the latest episode of WWE NXT. He earned the right to challenge Ethan Page for the North American Championship.

Ad

Brad Taylor was up first. The Absolute One hit him with a missile dropkick and a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. The heel hit a backbreaker of his own and delivered a few strikes in the corner. Ricky fired back but got put down with The Message. Brad Taylor missed a jumping knee and Ricky Saints took him down with a few clotheslines and a backbody drop.

He then hit a tornado DDT and got the three count. Ricky Smokes was up next, and he hit Saints with a kick in the corner after entering the ring. He then did a twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall. Smokes did a jumping knee and locked his opponent in a headlock. Ricky Saints did a snap suplex and dropped Smokes out of the ring with a suplex onto the floor.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Jackson Drake attacked The Absolute One while the referee was distracted. Ricky Smokes went for a neckbreaker and got a two-count. Saints hit him with a modified powerslam and a clothesline. He then performed an inverted atomic drop and pinned Smokes.

Jackson Drake was the last one in, but he also failed to beat Saints. The babyface hit the former with the Roshambo and got the victory. Ricky announced that he would face Ethan Page in an Anything Goes Falls Count Anywhere match.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications