Ricky Saints defeats 3 stars to earn WWE title match; announces new stipulation 

Ricky Saints competed in a gauntlet match against The Vanity Project on the latest episode of WWE NXT. He earned the right to challenge Ethan Page for the North American Championship.

Brad Taylor was up first. The Absolute One hit him with a missile dropkick and a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. The heel hit a backbreaker of his own and delivered a few strikes in the corner. Ricky fired back but got put down with The Message. Brad Taylor missed a jumping knee and Ricky Saints took him down with a few clotheslines and a backbody drop.

He then hit a tornado DDT and got the three count. Ricky Smokes was up next, and he hit Saints with a kick in the corner after entering the ring. He then did a twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall. Smokes did a jumping knee and locked his opponent in a headlock. Ricky Saints did a snap suplex and dropped Smokes out of the ring with a suplex onto the floor.

Jackson Drake attacked The Absolute One while the referee was distracted. Ricky Smokes went for a neckbreaker and got a two-count. Saints hit him with a modified powerslam and a clothesline. He then performed an inverted atomic drop and pinned Smokes.

Jackson Drake was the last one in, but he also failed to beat Saints. The babyface hit the former with the Roshambo and got the victory. Ricky announced that he would face Ethan Page in an Anything Goes Falls Count Anywhere match.

