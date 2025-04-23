Ricky Saints interrupted by former AEW star; HUGE WWE title match set for next week

Ricky Saints was confronted by a former AEW star tonight on WWE NXT. A massive title match was set up for next week.

Lexis King has been trying to get into the NXT North American Title picture since last week. He competed in a Number One contender's match against Ethan Page, Wes Lee, and Eddy Thorpe. However, he was unable to win. As a result, he was left off the Stand & Deliver 2025 card. Instead, he spent the night searching for his Heritage Cup after Penn & Teller made it disappear.

Tonight on NXT, Lexis King recovered his Heritage Cup from Penn & Teller after he agreed to put it on the line. Later on in the show, Ricky Saints was addressing his win from Stand & Deliver when King interrupted him.

King told Saints that he had to defend his title tonight, and if the latter didn't leave the ring, he might have his sights set on the NXT North American Championship. He then asked Ricky to put his title on the line next week. Lexis King even volunteered to put his Cup on the line in a Cup vs. Title match. Ricky Saints agreed to the match.

It will be interesting to see who will win this match next week.

