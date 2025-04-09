  • home icon
  • Ricky Saints issues a statement and calls out WWE star; brawl erupts between potential challengers on NXT

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 09, 2025 03:21 GMT
Ricky Saints won the NA Title last week (Image via WWE.com)
Ricky Saints won the coveted North American Championship last week on WWE NXT. He was involved in an in-ring segment on the latest episode of the show, and a huge brawl erupted in the ring between his potential challengers.

The Absolute One stated that the first night he stepped foot in NXT, he told everyone he was there to turn the place upside down. He said he told everyone the revolution would be televised again and they'd get an absolute superstar. Saints said he was a man of his word because he was standing in the ring as the new North American Champion.

However, he mentioned that he had a bitter taste in his mouth from last week due to Ethan Page. Ricky Saints said if a guy of his caliber, himself, did what he did, then his ego would shatter as well. Lexis King came out and stated that even though he had the Heritage Cup, he loved gold. Eddy Thorpe then made his presence known.

Thorpe spoke about other people being handed opportunities while he's yet to win a title. He said the North American Championship was his birthright. Wes Lee joined the party, and he reminded everyone about the reign he had with the title. Ethan Page blindsided Ricky Saints and got into a brawl with the rest of the superstars.

Wes Lee stood tall to end the segment.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Edited by Harish Raj S
