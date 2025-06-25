Ricky Saints makes in-ring return after injury; gets attacked by WWE champion

Ricky Saints made his WWE in-ring return on the latest episode of NXT. He wrestled Ashante Thee Adnos in a singles match, but got attacked by Ethan Page after the bout.
The Absolute One's last match was on the May 27 episode of the black and silver brand, where he defended his North American Championship against All Ego. He got injured (in storyline) during the bout and dropped the title to Ethan Page. It was announced by WWE that Saints was diagnosed with a laryngeal contusion. He made his return two weeks ago and attacked Page.
Last week on NXT, Ricky Saints confronted the NA Champion backstage, and Ashante Thee Adonis stepped up to him, which led to a match being made between the two stars for this week's show. During the bout, Ricky kicked Adonis and landed a punch.
The Absolute One went Old School before tossing his opponent to the floor. Ashante Thee Adonis spiked Ricky Saints with a DDT and hit the Crashout for a two count. Saints hit a tornado DDT but only got a two-count.
He then went for a spear and nailed Adonis with the Roshambo to win the match. Ethan Page blindsided Saints afterwards and hit the latter with the Roshambo, his own finishing move.
