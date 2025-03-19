Ricky Saints picks up first singles win despite botch on WWE NXT

  • home icon
By Nithin Joseph
Modified Mar 19, 2025 02:07 GMT
Ricky Saints picked up his first singles victory on NXT [Image credits: WWE.com]
Ricky Saints [Image credits: WWE.com]

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT saw Ricky Saints wrestle his first singles match for the black-and-silver brand. It was a huge night for him, and despite a big botch, he managed to pick up the win.

Saints took on Ridge Holland. The two have had some heated confrontations over the last few weeks, with Holland claiming the 35-year-old star, who signed with the company after leaving AEW, is not welcome here.

It was a pretty entertaining match, and Ricky Saints seemed to struggle with it. Ridge Holland was dominant for most of the match, but Saints' skill and ability proved to be the deciding factor.

He hit a huge DDT off the rope to stun Holland, then went for his signature Roshambo finisher. Unfortunately, this is where the botch occurred. Holland did not get his hands up enough, which saw Saints struggle to lift him. Nevertheless, he managed to hit the finisher, albeit awkwardly, and get the win.

It will be interesting to see what is next for Saints. He has taken the NXT Universe by storm since his debut and is undoubtedly destined to do great things in WWE.

Edited by Angana Roy
