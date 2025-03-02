Ricky Saints sends a message to Jade Cargill moments after she returns and attacks Naomi at Elimination Chamber: Toronto

WWE NXT star Ricky Saints sent a message to Jade Cargill. The latter made her return tonight at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event.

Cargill had not appeared on WWE television since November 2024, when she was taken out in a backstage attack. During her absence, Naomi became the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and teamed up with Bianca Belair. The former champions lost the titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez just days before the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

Naomi and Liv Morgan were the first two entrants in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. Cargill entered the chamber just before the match officially started, taking Naomi out of the contest.

On his X account, Saints sent a message to Cargill, praising The Storm for her actions. The 35-year-old is friends with Cargill, most notably from their time in AEW.

".@Jade_Cargill WOW! The Storm Cometh! Look like a badass," wrote Saints.

Jade Cargill's injury forced her to miss the 2024 Women's WarGames Match, with Bayley taking her place. The 32-year-old also missed the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

At first, it appeared that Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were the prime culprits behind the Cargill attack. However, that wasn't the case, as Jade Cargill went after her now-former ally.

