  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Ricky Saints
  • Ricky Saints successfully defends NXT North American Championship against former AEW star

Ricky Saints successfully defends NXT North American Championship against former AEW star

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 30, 2025 01:56 GMT
Ricky Saints is a champion (Image via WWE.com)
Ricky Saints is a champion (Image via WWE.com)

Ricky Saints put his NXT North American Championship on the line during the latest episode of the black and silver brand. His opponent was his former AEW colleague Lexis King.

Ad

The latter attacked The Absolute One immediately after the bell rang. King hit Saints with a double kick and a big chop in the corner. Ricky hit the former NXT Heritage Cup Champion with a series of strikes and a suplex throw. He then did a dropkick to the floor, and the two stars collided in the ring with a double crossbody.

Lexis King nailed Ricky Saints with a Swanton Bomb but only got a two-count. He followed this with a fireman's carry gutbuster, which also got a two-count. King went for a superkick but missed, and Ricky Saints took down his opponent with two clotheslines. The champion ran into a turnbuckle and ate a superkick.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Lexis King tried to perform the Coronation, but Saints countered with a tornado DDT. He then hit Lexis King with the Roshambo and pinned him to win the match and retain the NXT North American Championship. This match was supposed to be a Winner Takes All for the NA Title and Heritage Cup, but King lost the cup last week to Noam Dar.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications