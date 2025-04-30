Ricky Saints successfully defends NXT North American Championship against former AEW star

Ricky Saints put his NXT North American Championship on the line during the latest episode of the black and silver brand. His opponent was his former AEW colleague Lexis King.

The latter attacked The Absolute One immediately after the bell rang. King hit Saints with a double kick and a big chop in the corner. Ricky hit the former NXT Heritage Cup Champion with a series of strikes and a suplex throw. He then did a dropkick to the floor, and the two stars collided in the ring with a double crossbody.

Lexis King nailed Ricky Saints with a Swanton Bomb but only got a two-count. He followed this with a fireman's carry gutbuster, which also got a two-count. King went for a superkick but missed, and Ricky Saints took down his opponent with two clotheslines. The champion ran into a turnbuckle and ate a superkick.

Lexis King tried to perform the Coronation, but Saints countered with a tornado DDT. He then hit Lexis King with the Roshambo and pinned him to win the match and retain the NXT North American Championship. This match was supposed to be a Winner Takes All for the NA Title and Heritage Cup, but King lost the cup last week to Noam Dar.

