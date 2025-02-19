Ricky Starks gets confronted by former AEW star before signing WWE NXT contract

Ricky Starks was set to sign his WWE NXT contract on the latest episode of the show. However, before that could happen, he was confronted by a familiar face.

The Absolute One made his shocking debut last week. He's the latest wrestler to make the jump from AEW to WWE. He recently parted ways with Tony Khan's promotion and immediately joined the black and silver brand.

During an in-ring segment on NXT this week, Ava was in the ring with his contract, and he was described as the hottest free agent signing in NXT's history.

Before he could sign on the dotted line, Ethan Page showed up. All Ego said he was impressed. He thought Ricky was following in his footsteps by adding a clause in the contract that would grant him a match for the NXT Title in his first match.

Page said there was only one of him. Ricky Starks told him that the spotlight wasn't big enough for both of them and that Page should know him well enough because he walks the walk and talks the talk.

Ethan Page told Ricky Starks that he wouldn't be able to reach the bar that he set for NXT. Je'Von Evans then came out and attacked All Ego.

