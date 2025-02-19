  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Ricky Starks
  • Ricky Starks gets confronted by former AEW star before signing WWE NXT contract

Ricky Starks gets confronted by former AEW star before signing WWE NXT contract

By Israel Lutete
Modified Feb 19, 2025 02:56 GMT
Ricky Saints is now in NXT (Image via WWE.com)
Ricky Saints is now in NXT (Image via WWE.com)

Ricky Starks was set to sign his WWE NXT contract on the latest episode of the show. However, before that could happen, he was confronted by a familiar face.

Ad

The Absolute One made his shocking debut last week. He's the latest wrestler to make the jump from AEW to WWE. He recently parted ways with Tony Khan's promotion and immediately joined the black and silver brand.

During an in-ring segment on NXT this week, Ava was in the ring with his contract, and he was described as the hottest free agent signing in NXT's history.

Before he could sign on the dotted line, Ethan Page showed up. All Ego said he was impressed. He thought Ricky was following in his footsteps by adding a clause in the contract that would grant him a match for the NXT Title in his first match.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Page said there was only one of him. Ricky Starks told him that the spotlight wasn't big enough for both of them and that Page should know him well enough because he walks the walk and talks the talk.

Ethan Page told Ricky Starks that he wouldn't be able to reach the bar that he set for NXT. Je'Von Evans then came out and attacked All Ego.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी