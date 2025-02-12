Ricky Starks jokingly called The Rock's son after WWE debut; Ava reacts

NXT GM Ava has shared her reaction to a hilarious comment made about The Rock and WWE's newest signee Ricky Starks. NXT star Tatyanna Dumas joked about Starks having a striking resemblance to The Great One and Ava didn't seem too thrilled.

Ricky Starks is finally a WWE Superstar. The former AEW star made his debut on NXT last night and took the wrestling world by storm in the process. For a long time, fans had speculated about him following Cody Rhodes to WWE as the two stars are close friends in real life.

Shortly after Ricky Starks' NXT debut, WWE signee Tatyanna Dumas put up a comment on Instagram, comparing him to The Rock. The star joked that she would have believed it if someone told her Starks was The Rock's son. Ava responded to the comment with a "Face with a raised eyebrow" emoji as can be seen below:

Ricky Starks on comparisons with The Rock

There are a lot of fans who believe Starks and The Brahma Bull look quite similar. Starks has addressed the same in past interviews. Back in 2022, he spoke with The Ringer and stated that the comparisons have bothered him. Here's what he said:

"So when people try to discredit my talents because they think I'm trying to be someone else, that's when I have an issue with it. Yesterday, I went to this event and people are like, 'You remind me of ...' They always have to put an era of Rock on it for some reason, like 'the Nation of Domination Rock' or something like that. But then I get people who say, 'You just remind me of a young Rock.' And I go, 'That's really nice. That's really cool,' because at least that's a connection that you have." [H/T: The Ringer]

Fans of Starks are beyond excited now that he is an NXT Superstar. He is incredibly charismatic and has quite a bright future ahead of him in WWE under the Triple H regime.

