Ricky Starks makes huge claims before officially signing for NXT; lays out major WWE plans

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Feb 19, 2025 02:31 GMT
Ricky Starks made some huge claims tonight on NXT [Image credits: WWE on X]
Ricky Starks made some huge claims tonight on NXT [Image credits: WWE on X]

Tonight's episode of NXT saw Ricky Starks officially sign with the black and silver brand. But before he signed, he made some huge claims and laid out some major plans for his WWE run.

Starks came out tonight with an air of suspense surrounding him. After all, leading up to the signing, both he and WWE refused to reveal even what his ring name would be.

That continued to be the case tonight as Starks cut an interesting promo in front of the NXT Universe, with General Manager Ava in attendance. He made some huge promises, with the biggest ones being his intention to main-event every premium live event, and eventually become NXT Champion.

It was quite the promo as The Absolute had the fans hooked on every word he uttered. He promised a revolution and then made the huge claim of being "The Man" in NXT.

"Main eventing every NXT PLE, that’s reality. Winning the NXT Championship, thats reality, baby. And the absolute truth about all of this is that I am the man in NXT," Starks declared.
All eyes will be on Ricky Starks now on NXT. After all, claiming to be "The Man" immediately upon arrival tends to send the wrong message to the locker room. But, Starks seems more than capable of living up to his word.

Edited by Harish Raj S
