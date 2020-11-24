Ricky Starks is currently rank 5th in the AEW men's rankings. Starks has been impressive since his debut and is currently a member of Team Taz alongside Brian Cage and the latest member Will Hobbs.

Ricky Starks gives details of his WWE tryout in 2017

Ricky Stars was recently interviewed on the Chris Van Vliet Show. The AEW star opened up about his WWE tryout in 2017 and was asked about how close he thinks he came to being signed. Starks replied that be believed he wasn't close and that he didn't understand why. Starks said he believed WWE weren't didn't want someone who was a "wrestler". Ricky Starks also opened up about how he reacted to being rejected:

I don't think I was close at all and I'll never understand why. I love wrestling. I've never played any sports, I never did anything, I only watched wrestling. And I have immersed myself and become obsessed with it and I love it to death. So when I did the tryout in 2017 and I was told and saw the reaction when I killed it in the promo class and I was keeping up with everybody when we were doing the workouts and even Matt Bloom was saying how good of a job I did, I realized that they didn't want a wrestler. They wanted someone who wasn't passionate about it that they could probably make into it. And I still don't get why and that was a time period where I kind of went crazy; I dyed my hair and I couldn't figure out what was wrong with me. So I don't know why that happened and I thought every time that I went to WWE I was like 'This is going to be it. This is how I get in' and it wasn't and that's fine. I'm ok with that.

Ricky Starks made his AEW debut against Cody, answering the open challenge for the TNT Championship. Starks was impressive in defeat and signed with AEW soon after.