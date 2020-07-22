Former WWE Tag-Team Champion Rico was recently a guest on UnSKripted with Chris Featherstone. During the interview, Rico was asked about what Vince McMahon looked for in a top guy. Here's what Rico had to say:

Calls it an 'it'. Calls it the 'it'. You gotta have 'it'.

Why John Cena was almost releaed from WWE

Rico went on to add that Vince McMahon had not really understood John Cena's character earlier on in his WWE career. The former WWE Superstar added that despite not getting the gimmick, once Vince McMahon let Cena run with it, it led to him becoming one of the most successful Superstars in WWE:

You can check out the interview with Rico below:

To tell you the truth, he didn't understand Cena's character at all, was going to cut him. He didn't understand... he said 'I don't get it, I don't get it' and he let him run with him for a little bit and look what happened, face of the company.

Rico revealed that he wasn't very close to Vince McMahon during his WWE career and didn't really have any meetings with the writers. He added that he thought the gimmicks he was given, were given to make him fail, but he made the best of it.