Ricochet won't be a "big star" in AEW after leaving WWE, says wrestling veteran

WWE Superstar Ricochet's future has been the talk of the town, as there are rumors that the star has already made his intentions clear to the management. Meanwhile, Konnan believes the former Speed Champion won't be a big star if he heads to AEW.

According to several reports, Ricochet is set to leave the Stamford-based promotion when his contract expires in the coming weeks. Veterans and critics have given their thoughts and opinions on the matter as the company heads to Scotland.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL, Konnan spoke about Ricochet's situation after the latter's match with Bron Breakker on Monday Night RAW last week. The veteran claimed that heading to AEW wouldn't make the former United States Champion a big star.

Trending

"Bro, I think if they [WWE] would've let him fly, and even though you think they don't want him to get hurt, he would've stood out. He hasn't stood out. He's been there for a long time. He's one of the greatest high-flyers. He'll go to AEW, where they love that indie style, and he'll have great matches, but he won't be a big star because nobody ever is," Konnan said. (From 12:56 to 13:18)

Ricochet was possibly written off television on WWE RAW

Ricochet received a new life on the weekly television under Triple H's new regime. Unfortunately, the star was stuck in limbo after winning the SmackDown World Cup and losing Braun Strowman as a tag team partner after WrestleMania 39.

However, the former North American Champion turned it around as he became the inaugural WWE Speed Champion. The 35-year-old star also gained momentum after delivering a great match against Ilja Dragunov in the King of the Ring tournament.

Sadly, Bron Breakker had other plans for the former Intercontinental Champion. During the latest episode of WWE RAW, Breakker viciously attacked the star after defeating Ilja Dragunov in a one-on-one encounter.

Expand Tweet

The second-generation star power slammed Ricochet onto a car. This was likely done to write off the 35-year-old star from weekly television, as he's expected to leave the Stamford-based promotion after his contract runs out.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Keepin' It 100 and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback