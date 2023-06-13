Ricochet calls former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion "The Boat"

WWE Superstar Ricochet recently took to Twitter to send a message to former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya.

Natalya faced Rhea Ripley at Night of Champions for the then-WWE SmackDown Women's Championship, but unfortunately, she lost within 69 seconds. After that, she got a chance to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match. However, she was unable to defeat Zoey Stark.

Following her current run of defeats in WWE, Natalya took to Twitter and explained that she has not been the same since Night of Champions, and she has beaten herself up more than anyone else. She added that she wishes she knew how to turn it all around.

"I haven’t been the same since Night Of Champions. I’ve beaten myself up worse than any one else could ever beat me. I wish I knew how to turn it all around," Natalya tweeted.

Ricochet took to the social media platform and commented that she was the BOAT (Best of All Time) in reply to Natalya's tweet.

"You’re the BOAT! Always remember that," the star tweeted.

Check out the tweet below:

Unlike Natalya, Ricochet has qualified for the Money in the Bank Ladder match and will get a chance to win gold if he manages to climb the ladder and retrieve the coveted briefcase.

WWE Superstar Natalya said she wanted to kick Ronda Rousey's a** in the ring

At Money in the Bank last year, Natalya went in a bout against Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship but failed to defeat her.

At WrestleMania 39, they faced each other again. This time Natalya teamed up with Shotzi, while Ronda teamed up with Shayna Baszler. The Queen of Harts and Shotzi failed to defeat the two former MMA fighters.

In a recent interview with Ring The Belle, Natalya said that she enjoyed working with Ronda Rousey and described their matches as challenging and fun. She also mentioned that she wanted to kick Ronda Rousey's a**.

“I talked to Ronda throughout the whole entire thing because I really wanted to kick her a**, and I did. In all seriousness, the matches that I’ve had against Ronda Rousey, they’ve been so challenging and so much fun. She’s really trusted me with our performances, and I’ve really loved having those matches against her," said Natalya.

Nattie @NatbyNature I used to tell myself in everything I do, “finish strong.” Now I tell myself, FINISH EMPOWERED. I used to tell myself in everything I do, “finish strong.” Now I tell myself, FINISH EMPOWERED. https://t.co/peYfrIBZ15

It remains to be seen whether Natalya will be able to return strong from her recent string of losses and whether a character change is on the cards in WWE.

Do you think Natalya is The BOAT? Let us know in the comments section below.

