Ricochet sends a warning to former WWE Champion before their title match

Ahead of their match on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Intercontinental Champion Ricochet promised to embarrass Jinder Mahal.

While The One and Only was absent last week, the Modern Day Maharaja demanded a title match from Adam Pearce. Mahal then took to social media to challenge the Intercontinental Champion. Soon after, WWE made their match official.

After the challenger claimed he would once again be a champion and embarrass his opponent, the Intercontinental Champion clapped back. The latter said Mahal didn't know how to crop photos as the latter seemingly shared a screenshot of the upcoming match's graphics.

"Need to be embarrassed not knowing how to properly crop your photos. The only one that will be embarrassed tomorrow, is you big dog. See you tomorrow👀"

The former NXT champion missed last week's episode due to personal reasons and also didn't make an appearance during WrestleMania 38.

Ricochet has interesting plans as the WWE Intercontinental Champion

Prior to being called in to the main roster, Ricochet was a part of the NXT brand where he captured the NXT North American Championship. When he finally made his appearance in the main roster, he captured the United States Championship.

While on WWE's The Bump, The One and Only discussed that he wants the title to be famous, planning to defend the title during .premium live events.

"I want to make it [the Intercontinental Championship] as famous as possible to where it can’t miss another one. This title can’t miss another premium live event. It’s not going to miss Backlash, it’s not going to miss Money in the Bank. WrestleMania is the showcase of the immortals and Ricochet’s plans on being immortal," Ricochet said.

Who is your pick for the upcoming matchup? Do you think a we will get a new champion or will the high flyer be able to retain? Sound off in the comments!

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Angana Roy