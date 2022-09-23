Ricochet comments on his historic achievement in WWE

WWE Superstar Ricochet recently commented on his historic achievements in the company as he became the first Superstar to capture the NXT North American Championship, United States Championship, and Intercontinental Championship.

This makes The One and Only the first superstar to hold all three current midcard titles in the promotion.

Ricochet first won the North American Championship, defeating current AEW star Adam Cole at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV in August 2018.

Once on the main roster, he would defeat Samoa Joe in June 2019 at the Stomping Grounds premium live event to capture the United States Championship, just four months after his call-up. This was his first title reign on the main roster.

Earlier this year, the 33-year-old won the Intercontinental Championship on the March 4 episode of SmackDown. He would hold the title for 3 months before losing to current champion Gunther in June 2022.

Ricochet recently did an interview with Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston's Ten Count. When he was reminded of this achievement, the SmackDown star said that he did not realize it had happened until Twitter pointed it out.

"That was something that I was really unaware of until on Twitter when someone posted," he recalled. "I was like, 'Oh, wow, I guess so. But that's awesome,'" said Ricochet. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

The One and Only would then go on to say that he feels honored to go into the history books with a record like that. He would then reveal that he initially didn't want to be a wrestler, as he thought it would be impossible for someone his size to make it to WWE.

Ricochet is "excited" about changes he has seen in WWE under Triple H

The former Intercontinental champion recently commented on how he feels about the changes made to WWE under the new regime and claims he is "excited" for the product.

As we all know by now, Triple H took over as the Head of Creative of WWE after Vince McMahon retired in July 2022.

The Game has made a boatload of changes to the weekly shows since then - from bringing back previously released wrestlers, to putting more focus on storyline continuity, and having more wrestling on the shows. These changes have been lauded by fans and wrestlers alike.

Speaking on Power 106 Los Angeles, the former United States Champion chimed in on the changes.

"It’s a crazy time of just history, It’s a crazy time to be a part of it, to be a fan of it," he said. "I’m excited, anytime there’s change or anytime there’s something new, it’s going to be something you gotta get used to, it’s gunna be something different of course. But I think everybody’s pretty motivated to do the best they can, the morales up, everyone’s pretty positive about everything, so I’m happy, I’m excited." [From 4:00 to 4:40]

Ricochet most recently made appearances on NXT. He even challenged Carmelo Hayes for the North American Championship at Worlds Collide on September 4.

