Ricochet defeats WWE star in thrilling match

Former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet defeated Trick Williams in a thrilling match on the latest episode of NXT 2.0.

At NXT Worlds Collide, the former IC Champion challenged Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship in a thrilling contest. During the course of the match, Trick Williams got involved and distracted Ricochet, which resulted in the latter losing the bout to Hayes.

On tonight's episode of NXT 2.0, the former NXT North American Champion got a chance to settle the score when he faced off against Trick Williams.

The two men engaged in a fast-paced back-and-forth contest that had its fair share of exciting spots. Despite Trick Williams maintaining control throughout the match, Ricochet was able to defeat the NXT Superstar when he hit his Shooting Star Splash.

The One and Only emerged on the developmental brand ahead of Worlds Collide, in a move that took the wrestling world by storm. The former Intercontinental Champion could look to become a feature on NXT as a feud between him and Carmelo Hayes emerges.

