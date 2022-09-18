"I'm not afraid of them" – Former champion fires shots at the Bloodline after WWE SmackDown

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet was in a jubiliant mood after taking down Sami Zayn on SmackDown.

The high flyer was in a matchup against "Honarary Uce" Sami Zayn. The match hung in the balance until Jey Uso decided to make his presence felt. His intereferece led to a face-off with Sami at ringside. Ricochet grabbed the opportunity and picked up the win off a Shooting Star Press.

The Human Highlight Reel was in conversation with Megan Morant on SmackDown Lowdown this week. He mentioned that it was a sweet feeling to defeat Sami. He also mentioned that he would continue to crusade against The Bloodline and never back out from a fight.

"You know, any time that you can shut Sami Zayn up is a victory in itself. Not only that, I'd like to think I gave The Bloodline a little bit of their own medicine. As cliche as that sounds, they really think that they can just do whatever they want around here and maybe for the most part, they can. But when it comes to me and as long as I'm in there and I've got anything to do with it, I've faced the biggest and the baddest in the WWE and as far as The Bloodline is concerned, as big and bad as they are, I'm not afraid of them and I'm never gonna back down." [From 0:14 - 0:45]

You can watch the full video here:

Ricochet, Logan Paul and Madcap Moss squared off with The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

As the match drew to a close, The Bloodline looked to gang up on Ricochet. However, Logan Paul, who was at ringside all this while, decided to jump into the fray. They were also joined by Madcap Moss, who charged into the ring with a steel chair in hand.

The Bloodline then decided against the idea of moving in on the trio and left the arena.

Solo Sikoa later defended his NXT North American Championship against Madcap Moss on the same episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Whereas The Brawling Brutes earned an opportunity to challenge the Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles. They won a fatal four-way tag team match against Hit Row, The New Day, The Brawling Brutes, and Imperium.

Do you think Ricochet is in store for another run-in with The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far