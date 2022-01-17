"Best match on the show" - Ricochet reveals what his new WWE nickname should be

High-flying WWE Superstar Ricochet has taken to Twitter with the idea for a potential new nickname.

The former United States Champion posted a tongue-in-cheek Tweet, stating that he's the "best match on the show."

The brag comes just days after WWE debuted a new entrance theme for him on SmackDown. The same night he also lost to Sheamus in singles competition.

Ricochet @KingRicochet So your nickname is what most people call you by?? So my nickname should be “best match on the show” Ricochet! So your nickname is what most people call you by?? So my nickname should be “best match on the show” Ricochet!

It is unclear whether or not the tweet is a subtle dig at WWE, or an expression of Ricochet's possible frustration with his place on the card. Or it may just be a bold display of self-confidence, given that he has amassed a sizable catalog of highly-applauded matches, both on WWE's main roster and during his time in developmental.

Ricochet was a wrestling star before WWE

Ricochet has been an active member of the WWE roster since 2018, but spent time in a number of notable promotions prior to this. The SmackDown star previously competed in Evolve, Dragon Gate and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

He also spent time as a main cast member on Lucha Underground. On the show, he worked under a mask and was known as Prince Puma, one of the company's top babyfaces.

During the run, he was initially managed by WCW veteran Konnan and went on to capture the show's top title, the Lucha Underground Championship on two separate occasions. He also reigned as a Lucha Underground Trios Champion, alongside El Dragon Azteca Jr. and Rey Mysterio.

