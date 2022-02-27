Ricochet invites Hollywood star to SmackDown to see him beat Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has his hands full next week as he's set to defend the Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet. The astonishing high-flyer seems confident in his ability to defeat Zayn and has invited Johnny Knoxville to watch him win.

The title match came about when Zayn issued an open challenge in a segment that saw him boast about winning the gold for the third time. Ricochet got his shot after accepting it himself as he went to Adam Pearce, saying he's the challenger to take on Zayn.

With Ricochet ready to face The Master Strategist, he wants Johnny Knoxville in the audience to watch him win the gold. Ricochet took to Twitter to invite the Jackass Forever star to SmackDown:

We'll have to wait and see if Knoxville accepts the invitation and shows up next week or not. Knoxville appeared on the latest edition of SmackDown, challenging Sami for his Intercontinental title. In response to the challenge, an irked Zayn Helluva Kicked Knoxville after warning him to stay away.

Sami Zayn warned Ricochet before their match

The Elder Statesman of Smackdown proclaimed he'd be a fighting champion, and it seems he's gotten his wish. Zayn will face Ricochet on SmackDown next week. The Intercontinental Championship had harsh words for his challenger on Talking Smack.

In a conversation with Megan Morant, Zayn claimed that WWE is still conspiring against him. He said he's going to smash every challenger on his way to his road to WrestleMania:

"Ricochet, oh yeah. Because he did so much to deserve this opportunity. It's just clear that the conspiracy against me is not over, and it never will be. But it doesn't matter because I now know for sure, and here's the proof, that I can overcome whatever they throw at me. So, when they throw Ricochet my way, fine, no problem. I'm going to steamroll through him because I've big plans for WrestleMania, and they don't involve Ricochet, and they don't involve Johnny Knoxville. In fact, I've said too much as it is. Let's just take it from there. I've to polish this thing. It's beautiful, but it smudges easily. We'll talk later."

Do you think Ricochet will defeat Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental title? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

