"It felt good to shut him up in person" – Ricochet lashes out at former WWE Champion after SmackDown

Current Intercontinental Champion Ricochet laid a verbal beatdown on Jinder Mahal after their match this Friday on SmackDown.

The One and Only was scheduled to defend his title against Mahal this week. The former WWE Champion had his associate Shanky at ringside. It still couldn't help Jinder secure the Intercontinental Championship as the high-flying superstar hit a spectacular Shooting Star Press to retain the IC title in what turned out to be a heavily contested, back and forth encounter.

WWE Correspondent Kayla Braxton caught up with the Intercontinental Champion backstage on Talking Smack. Ricochet was elated and said it was a satisfying win, especially after their Twitter battle in the days leading up to the matchup:

"It was very satisfying, especially because he was the first one to go on Twitter and to start running his Twitter fingers as they say. It felt good to shut him up in person here at Smackdown. I did what I said I was going to do. I said that this was going nowhere tonight and here it sits beautifully upon my shoulder. But like you said, it felt great because he is an ex-heavyweight champion, United States Champion, and tonight I had to go out there and show everybody why I am flawless. Not only that, but this is just the beginning. Two weeks ago, I beat Los Lotharios in basically what was a handicap match. And so this is just the beginning of what I feel to be a very long tenure as the Intercontinental Champion." (from 0:15 to 0:50)

Ricochet has a stern message for future challengers

The Future of Flight made it clear that he would not back down from any challengers. During the interview, Ricochet said he knew what it meant to be a champion, and no champion in WWE is more of a fighter than him.

The high-flyer called out anyone that wanted to be the Intercontinental Champion to walk up to him and challenge him for the title.

It'll be interesting to see who answers this challenge next week on SmackDown.

