Ricochet makes history following Championship win on SmackDown

Ricochet's Intercontinental Championship win on SmackDown truly made him what his theme song says, the one and only.

Friday night on WWE Smackdown, Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn to become the Intercontinental Champion for the very first time. With this title victory, he finds himself in the WWE record books with an accomplishment that might never be repeated.

Currently, Ricochet is the only wrestler in WWE history to have held:

The NXT North American Championship

WWE United States Championship

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Beyond Ricochet, only three men currently employed by WWE have held the North American Championship as everyone else has either departed or been released.

Roderick Strong

Damian Priest

Carmelo Hayes (Current North American Champion)

With a limited number of names still in the promotion, this might be an accomplishment that the former 'King of the Indies' will hold by himself for a very long time.

Ricochet is listed internally as the number two babyface on SmackDown

If you feel that Ricochet's most recent push in WWE has come out of nowhere, there's a reason for that. According to a recent report, he is currently considered the number two babyface on the blue brand behind Drew McIntyre.

This is a massive shift for the popular WWE Superstar, who has spent the better part of the last year competing on secondary shows like Main Event.

Right now, it's not known who Ricochet is scheduled to face at WrestleMania 38. But you have to imagine if he's given the right opponent and a good amount of time, they could have the opportunity to steal the show.

What are your thoughts on Ricochet's most recent accomplishment? Who do you hope to see him wrestling in a few weeks at WrestleMania 38? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Ryan K Boman

LIVE POLL Q. Were you surprised by Ricochet's win on WWE SmackDown? Yes No 6 votes so far