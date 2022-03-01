Vince McMahon has decided to give a big push to underutilized SmackDown star - Reports

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is reportedly set to give a big push to Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Ricochet.

Ricochet is arguably one of the best athletes in the professional wrestling business. However, his booking on the WWE main roster has been inconsistent, and many consider him to be highly underutilized.

Last week on SmackDown, Ricochet confronted Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn and challenged him. While Zayn asked him to go to the back of the line, WWE on-screen official Adam Pearce made the match official between the two on next week's SmackDown with the Intercontinental title on the line.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider has now reported that Vince McMahon has decided to give a big push to Ricochet. The report adds that he is currently being considered as the number two singles babyface on the blue brand after former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

"We have had some readers ask why Ricochet got such a big push last week. There's a very good explanation for that. Currently, he's slated as the number two singles babyface for the entire Smackdown brand interrnally, behind only Drew McIntyre. Before anyone asks, New Day as well as Shinsuke Nakamura are all listed as part of tag teams internally." reported PWInsider.

Vince McMahon is reportedly set to make his in-ring return at WrestleMania 38

In what has been one of the biggest and most shocking rumors over the last few days, Vince McMahon is reportedly set to make his in-ring return at this year's WrestleMania 38 against Pat McAfee.

WWE has already announced that McMahon will be doing a rare interview on this week's The Pat McAfee Show. This interview is rumored to start the build to their WrestleMania program. The match is even officially listed in WWE's internal schedule for the Show of Shows.

There has been a mixed response to McMahon's reported in-ring return, with many concerned about him gearing up his wrestling boots at the age of 76.

