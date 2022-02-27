Major update on Vince McMahon's in-ring return at WrestleMania 38 – Reports

Nearly a decade after last competing in a WWE ring, Vince McMahon is rumored to wrestle this year at WrestleMania 38.

WWE announced that Mr. McMahon will be appearing as a guest on The Pat McAfee show next week. As first reported by POST Wrestling, the WWE Chairman is expected to start a program with McAfee, which will "most likely" lead to a WrestleMania match between the two.

Now, Dave Meltzer has confirmed the report and has provided an update that the match is officially listed in the internal schedule for WrestleMania 38:

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON As of last night, Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee was listed as a match on the internal schedule for WrestleMania. As of last night, Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee was listed as a match on the internal schedule for WrestleMania.

Dutch Mantell gives his thoughts on Vince McMahon's rumored WrestleMania 38 match

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell reacted to rumors of Vince McMahon making an in-ring return at WrestleMania 38 and facing Pat McAfee. He said the match could end up being "crappy" but wasn't against the idea of Vince returning. He suggested the WWE Chairman could get up and slap McAfee during their interview next week to set up this match:

"It won't go long if they do have a match, and it'll be constructed from beginning to end, every second. Whatever it ends up, it could be a crappy match, but it's Vince. They don't expect a masterpiece. What's surprising them is he's 76 years old, and he's getting in the ring, and this would be a good way to set it up off that interview. If I was Vince, I'd just get up and slap him."

Vince McMahon last wrestled in WWE back in October 2012 on an episode of RAW against CM Punk. The match ended in a No Contest. Since then, he has rarely been physically involved with any WWE Superstar. Some recent notable moments include Roman Reigns hitting him with the Superman Punch, Kevin Owens headbutting him, and AJ Styles attacking him backstage.

A pro wrestling veteran believes a female star could break Ric Flair's record. More details here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited to see Vince McMahon reportedly making his in-ring return at WrestleMania 38? Yes No 27 votes so far