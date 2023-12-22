Ricochet has one-word reaction to recently released WWE Superstar’s important announcement

Ricochet has reacted to a recently released WWE Superstar's important announcement.

Mustafa Ali signed with the WWE in 2016. He impressed everyone with his in-ring skills and was on his way to receiving a big push until an injury derailed it all.

Since then, he hasn't been able to unlock his full potential, and adding him to Retribution didn't help his career either. After months of involvement in the United States Championship picture, Ali became a free agent in the WWE Draft. He moved to NXT, where he was about to challenge for the North American Championship before his sudden release from the company in September this year.

Mustafa Ali recently let fans know he is going on a World Tour in 2024. This announcement garnered a response from Ricochet, who seemed excited about it.

"Sick!!!"

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo believes WWE should change Ricochet's name

The former Intercontinental Champion has been a mainstay in WWE for several years. However, aside from winning the Intercontinental Championship, his time on the main roster has been forgettable.

Hence, former WWE writer Vince Russo said he should use his real name, Trevor Mann.

"What's his real name? Go with the real name, bro. Like you said, put him in a suit. That would be tremendous, bro. There you go. Put him in a suit, Trevor Mann, 'Ricochet was a video game play, bro, what a joke that was, wasn't it?' You could create so many people; that would be tremendous, bro."

It will be interesting to see the former Intercontinental Champion change his gimmick after several years. However, it remains to be seen whether this change will take place.

Do you want him to use his real name? Sound off in the comments section.