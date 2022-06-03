"I never thought I would be in WWE" - Current Champion opens up about his chances of being signed by Vince McMahon’s company

Ricochet never thought he would get the opportunity to be part of Vince McMahon's WWE.

The One and Only began his professional wrestling career in 2003 and originally became a member of WWE NXT 15 years later in 2018.

The current WWE Intercontinental Champion recently sat down with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about becoming a WWE Superstar, Ricochet admitted that he never really thought he would be hired by Vince McMahon when he started out as a professional wrestler.

"I wanted to be like Rey Mysterio. I wanted to be the Rock, even if it was on a smaller scale in someone's backyard. I wanted to do that," Ricochet said. "I never thought I would be in the WWE. I was just doing it because I liked it. 2010 is when I started going to Japan, and that's when I was like, 'Oh, I can really start making a career out of this.' And again, I didn't even think that I would be in the WWE.''

Story continues below ad

The star explained that seeing superstars like Sami Zayn and Finn Balor inspired him in his quest to become a superstar.

''As the landscape of the WWE started to change -- the Balors and the Sami Zayns. Those guys really starting to change how the WWE views their athletes. Those guys are getting success there. I started to see it and I'm like, 'OK, so it might be possible.'"

Story continues below ad

Will Vince McMahon give Ricochet a chance to showcase what he can do?

Although Ricochet is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion, he isn't currently scheduled for this weekend's Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event. It really makes you question how Vince McMahon feels about the WWE Superstar.

But Ricochet believes if they just give him a chance to show what he can do, he can show everyone, including Vince McMahon, why he's "literally the best."

"Give me a chance to show what I can do," Ricochet said. "That's what Ricochet needs. He needs that outlet to show everybody that he is literally the best. When you step into that ring, when you step through those ropes in that 20-by-20 and those four corners, there is nobody [better]. This [Intercontinental title] right here proves that there's nobody who's going to outwork him. There's nobody who's going to outperform him. There's literally nobody."

Story continues below ad

Shakiel Mahjouri @Shak_Fu

🎙️ Originally turning down Lucha Underground

🎙️ Chat w/ Rey Mysterio about Eddie Guerrero

🎙️ Why he's "literally the best" in

🎙️ Friendship w/

Watch: My interview with Intercontinental champion @KingRicochet is live! We talk🎙️ Originally turning down Lucha Underground🎙️ Chat w/ Rey Mysterio about Eddie Guerrero🎙️ Why he's "literally the best" in #WWE 🎙️ Friendship w/ @SexyChuckieT and moreWatch: youtu.be/e6mMB8HVMSc My interview with Intercontinental champion @KingRicochet is live! We talk🎙️ Originally turning down Lucha Underground🎙️ Chat w/ Rey Mysterio about Eddie Guerrero🎙️ Why he's "literally the best" in #WWE 🎙️ Friendship w/ @SexyChuckieT and more👀 Watch: youtu.be/e6mMB8HVMSc

With currently no matches from SmackDown currently set for Hell in a Cell, there is a good chance that Ricochet could wind up on the show before Sunday comes around. We'll find out soon enough.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Ricochet get a match at Hell in a Cell? Yes No 1 votes so far