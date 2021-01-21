Ricochet reacts to a possible alliance with NXT Tag Team

A fan recently asked WWE RAW Superstar Ricochet to join forces with an NXT Tag Team, MSK. Ricochet responded by saying that he would prefer fighting against them first. That said, he agrees that a potential alliance between them will be fun.

This is what Ricochet had to say:

As much fun as that would be, I’d rather fight them first! 🤘🏽😀 https://t.co/1W5p4vV26z — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) January 21, 2021

This thread started with a video posted by MSK. There, Nash Carter and Wes Lee were seen cutting a promo. Both these Superstars created a lot of buzz with their performance in the first round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament where they earned an impressive victory over Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott and Jake Atlas.

Nash Carter then took to Twitter to share their promo and labeled MSK as the 'No. 1 tag team in WWE'. Ricochet seemed to have enjoyed the tag team's nuances as he responded with a friendly 'stoopid'. Carter looked open to the idea, and the fans were quick to speculate about a possible alliance, especially since they both share the same fascination for high-flying in-ring maneuvers in addition to standout athletic ability.

Number 1 tag team in all NXT! https://t.co/w6L2VAs0JD — Nash Carter (@NashCarterWWE) January 21, 2021

What's next for Ricochet on WWE RAW?

Until very recently, Ricochet remained the target for RETRIBUTION. Mustafa Ali was adamant about making WWE's Resident Superhero a part of his stable on the Red brand. However, Ricochet refused the deal and was punished for the same. He ended up taking several consecutive losses at the hands of RETRIBUTION.

Earlier this week, Ricochet approached Adam Pearce and asked for more opportunities to prove himself on WWE RAW. However, their conversation was interrupted by AJ Styles, who continued to insult both Ricochet and Pearce.

Soon after that, AJ Styles and Ricochet locked horns in a highly-entertaining match. Once again, Styles sought little help from Omos but Ricochet managed to hold off on his own. In the end, AJ Styles picked his victory in what was the best match of the night. Despite his loss, Ricochet looked far from weak, and we could see this turn into a full-fledged feud on WWE RAW.

It is important to note that in his rivalry with RETRIBUTION as well as in his possible feud with AJ Styles, Ricochet's biggest weakness has been the absence of a reliable friend in his corner on WWE RAW. Hence, the fans are eager to see him form an alliance with someone, but it appears that Ricochet wants his enemies on WWE RAW all to himself.