Ricochet reacts to video of Paul Heyman staring at Samantha Irvin at Royal Rumble 2023

Ricochet put up a tweet reacting to an epic moment between Paul Heyman and Samantha Irvin at the Royal Rumble.

At Royal Rumble 2023, Roman Reigns battled Kevin Owens with the Undisputed WWE Universal title on the line. Samantha Irvin did the introductions as usual and did an incredible job at it. A video has now surfaced on the web which shows Paul Heyman staring at Irvin while she introduces The Tribal Chief.

Many fans believe that Heyman is admiring Samantha's work in the clip. Irvin's fiance and WWE Superstar Ricochet reacted to the clip as well. He wasn't thrilled with WWE keeping the spotlight away from her during the introductions:

"Only thing I don’t like about this video, is that Sam is NOT lit up enough! Haha."

How did fans react to Ricochet's tweet on Samantha Irvin?

Samantha Irvin has managed to impress the WWE Universe with her work as a ring announcer over the years. Fans flocked to the reply section of Ricochet's tweet and heaped praise on her:

Cam @DamnittCam @KingRicochet Man she’s so damn good. I gotta agree tho, Sam is a star when she’s on the mic, let her shine! @KingRicochet Man she’s so damn good. I gotta agree tho, Sam is a star when she’s on the mic, let her shine!

The high-flyer recently announced his engagement to Irvin via a heartfelt Instagram post. Check out what he wrote:

"She said YES! 🙌🏽When you find that one person. The one person that when you close your eyes you could never visualize life without them… you keep them close to your heart. Now we are closer than ever. @samanthairvinwwe I love you so much ♥️♥️."

Riochet's been doing quite well for himself on the main roster ever since Triple H took the helm of creative in WWE. As for Samantha Irvin, the sky is her limit judging by the effort she's been putting in lately during her introductions.

