Ricochet responds to real-life partner's mesmerizing backstage picture

Ricochet recently responded in a heartwarming manner to his fiancée and RAW announcer Samantha Irvin's recent photo of them.

Ricochet and Samantha have been in a relationship for quite some time now. The couple never wastes a moment to showcase their love for each other. They are often photographed backstage during shows and otherwise, enjoying each other's company. The two WWE entities also announced their engagement a few months ago.

Recently, Samantha shared another breathtaking photo of her with the former Intercontinental Champion. The two can be seen backstage during RAW, where Ricochet won his bout against Shinsuke Nakamura.

"MAN CRUSH MONDAY!" she wrote.

The former Intercontinental Champion wasted no time in replying to his lady love's tweet.

Ricochet recently claimed that the new generation of wrestlers is stealing all of his moves

Ricochet is one of the most entertaining wrestlers on the roster. He has a unique moveset that leaves every fan in awe. However, the former Intercontinental Champion believes the newer generation is stealing his moves.

The star made the bold claim when he spoke to Joe Baiamonte of Sporf. He further stated that it's fine since his generation also copied some moves from AJ Styles and Evan Bourne in the past.

"Y’know, I stand out because the younger generations are just stealing all my stuff. But it’s OK because my generation just stole all AJ Styles’ stuff and Evan Bourne’s stuff. So the tucked moonsault is definitely the Matt Sydal/Evan Bourne moonsault that we all do," he said.

The RAW star is all set to compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match this weekend in London, England. It remains to be seen whether he can emerge with the victory.

Who do you think will win at Money in the Bank? Sound off in the comments section below.

