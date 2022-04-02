Ricochet retains the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a triple threat match ahead of WrestleMania 38

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown saw Ricochet retain the Intercontinental Championship in a triple threat match.

The champion faced the Los Lotharios duo of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo. During the early stages of the match, Angel and Humberto mostly double-teamed on The Future of Flight.

However, a resilient Ricochet fought his way back into the match and eventually got the win in spectacular fashion. The champion hit a 630 splash on Angel and ran over to Carrillo to connect the Recoil and get the pinfall.

Interestingly enough, midway through the match, Humberto tried to pin Angel with a schoolboy as tensions continued to boil between the two men. It remains to be seen how the story will unfold going forward.

Considering that The Future of Flight has now successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship a day before WrestleMania 38, it will be interesting to see if WWE will consider booking an IC title match for the Show Of Shows.

Ricochet won the Intercontinental Championship for the very first time in his career when he defeated Sami Zayn on an episode of SmackDown in early March. Since then, he has defended the title on house shows against Zayn.

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently claimed that WWE would book Ricochet for WrestleMania 38

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell provided his thoughts on the Intercontinental Champion still not being booked to defend the title at WrestleMania 38.

Mantell claimed that WWE was indeed going to put The Future of Flight and the IC title on the show. He also reiterated his confidence in the champion and his abilities.

Over the years, the Intercontinental title has featured consistently on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Last year at WrestleMania 37, Apollo Crews defeated Big E in a Nigerian Drum Fight to retain the same title.

The year before, at WrestleMania 36, Sami Zayn had defended the IC title against Daniel Bryan.

Do you think the IC title will feature at WrestleMania 38? Let us in the comments section below.

