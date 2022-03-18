Current WWE Superstar reveals which Hulk Hogan move he plans to bring back

WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet has revealed that he plans to bring back a move that Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan used quite regularly during his career — the eye rake.

Modern wrestling has changed quite a lot from what it used to be. Now, high-flying moves and spots are the major focus of most matches. But back in the day, something like a back rake or an eye rake was used by superstars to change the course of a match.

Since an eye rake targets an opponent's ability to see, it's mostly seen as a move used by a heel. However, Hogan used it regularly despite being a babyface.

Corey Graves recently spoke about how Hulk Hogan used the eye rake despite being a babyface and asked if there were any other face wrestlers who did the same thing.

Corey Graves @WWEGraves Has there ever been a “good guy” who utilized the eye rake as much as Hulk Hogan? Has there ever been a “good guy” who utilized the eye rake as much as Hulk Hogan?

Ricochet replied to it, saying that he planned on being the one to bring that back in his matches.

Given that the superstar is known for being a high flyer who uses his offense to discombobulate his opponents, this development is certainly interesting as it goes to show how far the star is willing to go to shake up his moveset.

Hulk Hogan and Ricochet come from very separate eras of wrestling

Hulk Hogan and Ricochet could not have come from two more different eras of wrestling. Back when Hogan started, fans still believed wrestling was real, and kayfabe was safe.

Since then, times have changed and the performances by superstars have been revealed to be just that - performances.

However, the two superstars share one thing - they are masters of their art. Ricochet has not been able to emulate Hogan's success, but recently appears to have found a second wind in his WWE career. He won the Intercontinental Championship and has looked impressive since then.

Now, with him adding older moves to his repertoire, he could become a formidable force. Hogan felt that Ricochet was worth noticing as far back as 2019, when in an interview, he commented on the superstar while talking about modern wrestlers in WWE.

"Then you've got Ricochet, who is making an impression on everyone," he said.

The future will show whether Ricochet can find more success in the company, but paying tribute to someone as successful as Hogan by using his move might be a step in the right direction.

Edited by Kaushik Das