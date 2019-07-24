WWE News: Hulk Hogan gives an interesting take on current state of the WWE roster

WWE legend Hulk Hogan is a true pro wrestling genius

What's the story?

In an interview with ESPN, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan opened up on the favorite SummerSlam moment of his career.

Additionally, Hogan chimed in with his two cents on who could be the next big star in the WWE. Apart from noted names such as Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens, Hogan also praised Charlotte Flair's work in the Women's Division.

Most prominently, Hogan went on to praise the current WWE roster as a whole, noting that he wishes he was promotional head honcho Vince McMahon - thereby emphasizing how gifted the company is to have several talented performers in its ranks.

In case you didn't know...

Hulk Hogan is regarded by the vast majority of professional wrestling fans and experts as one of the greatest professional wrestling performers in sports-entertainment history.

Hogan performed in the first-ever SummerSlam event, and faced Shawn Michaels at SummerSlam 2005 as well.

The heart of the matter

With WWE's SummerSlam 2019 PPV fast-approaching, Hulk Hogan revealed that the match in which he teamed up with Brutus Beefcake to defeat the team of Randy Savage and Zeus - the latter team being accompanied by Sherri - in the second-ever SummerSlam event (1989), is his favorite memory from the event's history.

Moreover, 'The Real American' added that Charlotte Flair has been consistently raising the bar in pro wrestling - insinuating that 'The Queen' is a truly amazing performer. Hogan continued -

"Vince (McMahon) is always looking for that one big attraction...When I see all the young guys coming up it's just hard to tell, because there are so many of them that are fighting to grab that brass ring. You've got the "Scottish Psychopath" (Drew McIntyre) who's running around like a crazy man. Of course, you've got AJ Styles."

"Then you've got Ricochet, who is making an impression on everyone. I'm still betting on Kevin Owens, he's my boy. I'm a huge John Cena fan. He's my favorite wrestler. He's doing a lot of movies, so I'm disappointed that I can't throw John Cena back into the picture for the world title." (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What's next?

Hulk Hogan appeared on this week's special "RAW Reunion" episode, and is likely to continue making sporadic appearances at WWE events in the days to come.

