Ricochet's relationship with Samantha Irvin could be impacted after his WWE departure, feels wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Ricochet's decision to leave the company. The star recently informed the officials that he would not renew his contract after it expires this year.

Ricochet had a stellar career in the company, winning the United States Championship, Intercontinental Champion, and the NXT North American Championship. He also recently became the inaugural WWE Speed Champion. He later lost the title to Andrade.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo felt that it would have been difficult to make the decision since his partner Samatha Irvin was also with the company.

The former writer felt that it would impact their relationship because they used to spend a lot of time on the road together. He speculated that AEW President Tony Khan may have offered a lucrative deal to the high-flyer.

"It's tough bro, because his better half is working there. So they're together on the road, they travel together, they're on the show together. That's got to be a tough decision. Let's be honest, Tony Khan is probably offering double what he got. No question about it. To me, that still has to be a tough decision. His girlfriend is the ring announcer, they're not married, are they? They get to travel together, that's huge. Now him going to another company. But again, there was probably a lot of money involved." [From 6:25 onwards]

This week on WWE RAW, Bron Breakker obliterated Ricochet in the parking lot. He smashed the star through a windshield. The One and Only had to be rushed to a medical facility after the attack.

