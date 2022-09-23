"I don’t see why he couldn't" - Ricochet says rising WWE NXT star should be on the main roster like Solo Sikoa

WWE Superstar Ricochet recently discussed Carmelo Hayes' potential transition to the main roster, similar to The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa

Ricochet started his WWE career in NXT, where he notably won the North American Championship. Since moving to the company's main roster, the star has enjoyed a stellar run, capturing the United States and Intercontinental Championships.

He recently returned to the former black-and-gold brand to unsuccessfully challenge Carmelo Hayes for the North American Championship. Speaking to Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, the 33-year-old star praised Hayes for his work and said he should be on the main roster like Solo Sikoa.

"Carmelo Hayes could be on RAW, SmackDown, or NXT, and I think everywhere he goes, he’s going to show out and show why he belongs there, so I don’t see why not. I don’t see why he couldn’t be [on the WWE main roster]. If Solo [Sikoa] is walking around here doing everything, I don’t see why Melo can’t be doing the same thing," said Ricochet. [H/T - 411Mania]

Ricochet had an impressive outing at NXT Worlds Collide on September 4, where he locked horns with The A-Champion. Despite a valiant effort, he came up short in his attempt to become a two-time North American Champion.

Solo Sikoa won and relinquished the North American Championship within a week

Last year, Solo Sikoa made his way to WWE when he joined NXT 2.0. He has since had an remarkable stint on the former black-and-gold brand, feuding with the likes of Von Wagner.

Sikoa made his main roster debut at WWE Clash at the Castle when he came out to assist Roman Reigns in the latter's world title match. The distraction led to Reigns hitting a Spear on Drew McIntyre to secure the victory. A week later, he officially joined his brothers, The Usos, in The Bloodline.

During NXT's Anniversary show, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams took out Wes Lee before the former's title match. In the main event, Solo Sikoa returned to the brand to challenge The A-Champion for the title. The bout ended when Sikoa hit a Spinning Solo followed by a Splash to win the title.

Sikoa successfully defended the title on SmackDown against Madcap Moss. Unfortunately, he vacated the title after Shawn Michaels asked him to relinquish it as he illegally took part in the title bout. Fans will have to wait and see what's next for The Street Champion of the Island on the promotion's programming.

Which title do you think Solo Sikoa will win next in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

