Ricochet sends a heartbreaking message after fans hound female WWE star for autographs 

WWE Superstar Ricochet has tweeted out a sad message responding to a video of a female star being swarmed by autograph-seeking fans.

Over the years, several videos have come out showing wrestlers being swarmed by fans at public spots like airports in attempts to get autographs from them. Many of these folks aren't even actual fans, but online sellers who put up the autographed items on eBay for sale.

A video recently came out in which WWE Superstar Asuka can be seen giving autographs to a bunch of fans at what seems to be an airport. The video quickly went viral and didn't sit well with the twitterati. WWE Superstar Ricochet commented on the video as well, stating that the people who do this don't care about wrestlers' well-being in the least.

"I promise you, the people who do this don’t care. They’re gonna do it, and then teach their children to do it, and so on, until the end of time."

Expand Tweet

Also read: Ricochet reacts as 28-year-old star who only started wrestling 7 months ago is revealed to be a huge fan

Much like Asuka, Ricochet has also been hounded by fans in the past

The former WWE US Champion has also been swarmed by such 'fans' in the past. It came to a point where he had to post a tweet asking fans not to hound him for multiple autographs.

"Let me be clear. If you and a group of people are waiting in the lobby of my hotel, or in the check in area at the airport at 4-5am (sometimes earlier) in the morning, to ask for multiple autographs, is such an invasion of privacy. I will be the FIRST person to say no. However, if you happen to see me out & about somewhere, please come say hi & chat! I love interacting, just don't wait in the lobby of where we are staying. Don't wait & hoard us in the check in areas at the airport etc. Treat us with respect, and respect is what you will receive," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Several other superstars including Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley have been on the receiving end of such unfortunate incidents. Even though many wrestlers have spoken up against the same in the past, it doesn't seem to work on such 'fans'.

What are your thoughts on the video of fans swarming Asuka at an airport? Should WWE step in and offer security to wrestlers in public places? Sound off in the comments section below.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.