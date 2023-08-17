Ricochet sends heartfelt birthday message to fellow WWE Superstar

WWE RAW Superstar Ricochet has taken to social media to send a heartfelt birthday message to his former tag team partner.

A perhaps forgotten tag team of WWE's Thunderdome era was Ricochet and Cedric Alexander. Going by the name of The 2 Fly Crew, the duo competed on Monday Night RAW. Their most notable feud was with The Hurt Business. However, after an extended rivalry, Alexander would turn on Ricochet and join MVP, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin in the group.

Since the team's split, Ricochet has gone on to form an unlikely alliance with Braun Strowman and Cedric is competing as a free agent alongside his Hurt Business teammate, Shelton Benjamin.

Thankfully, there is no bad blood between the former teammates. Alexander turned 34 years old today and Ricochet took to Twitter to send a heartfelt birthday message to his ex-tag partner.

"Happy Birthday to the other half of the 2 Fly Crew! The homie @CedricAlexander," He said.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T praises Ricochet

Ricochet recently faced off with internet sensation Logan Paul at SummerSlam. The showdown was the opener for WWE's second-biggest Premium Live Event. It was arguably Ricochet's biggest match in the company to date.

Although the former Intercontinental Champion fell short in the bout, he received praise from fans and co-workers, including Booker T. The former World Heavyweight Champion stated that he has grown a lot as a performer over the years.

“I must give Ricochet a lot of props because I’ll tell you right now, I seen a lot of growth in Ricochet. He’s coming into his peak. He’s actually now beginning to really start to understand what this thing is truly all about, and I can see it on Ricochet."

"But is he so much smarter in there, as well as knowing what to use and when to use it and how to use it, now opposed to then, so much better? Of course he is. So for me, I love the growth in Ricochet as well. He’s on his way. He’s a touch away from actually being at that point where I need him to be, but Ricochet is definitely on the come-up," he added. [H/T: Fightful]

