Ricochet shares four-word update paying tribute to current WWE Superstar

Ricochet respects those who have paved the way for him to find himself in WWE.

The 2022 WWE World Cup winner has been part of the company for the last five years and has wrestled several veterans across both RAW and SmackDown, including surefire future WWE Hall of Famer Shelton Benjamin.

Benjamin's career has seemingly been winding down as of late. However, he's still appreciated by the WWE Universe as he got a standing ovation from them this week on Main Event for announcing that it was his 20-year anniversary of joining the company.

The former Intercontinental Champion took to social media to respond to Shelton Benjamin's appearance on WWE Main Event with a simple four-word response, tweeting out:

"Shelton a low-key *goat emoji*"

If you're interested in sports betting, the Baltimore Ravens play the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets at DraftKings!

Make your first deposit now! Bet $5+ on any sport pre-game ML and get $150 if your bet wins!

Ricochet was humbled by praise from WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

The SmackDown Superstar had an incredible second half of 2022 on the blue brand and had some excellent matches with the current Intercontinental Champion, GUNTHER.

One WWE Hall of Famer who has seen his potential is Kurt Angle, who recently expressed on his podcast that he'd love to step into the ring with Ricochet as he thinks the two could have an incredible match.

The official podcast's social media account posted this quote on social media, tweeting out:

"I really liked that kid. I think I would have an incredible match with him." - @RealKurtAngle on @KingRicochet. #WWERaw," The Kurt Angle Show said in a tweet.

The One and Only caught wind of the praise from the Olympic Gold Medalist and took to social media to reply to the WWE Hall of Famer's comments.

"Wow, this really is an incredible compliment. *Praying hands emoji*"

What do you make of Ricochet's comments? Do you consider Shelton Benjamin to be one of the "GOATs" of WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Poll : Would you like to see a match between Kurt Angle and Ricochet? Yes No 0 votes