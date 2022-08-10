"It's crazy" - Ricochet shares WWE ring announcer's incredible hidden talent 

SmackDown Superstar Ricochet has taken to Twitter to share the surprising hidden talent of a WWE ring announcer.

The high-flying star spent the beginning of 2022 as WWE Intercontinental Champion. Eventually, though, he was bested for the title in dominant fashion by NXT call-up Gunther. Since then, the former Prince Puma has been used sporadically on WWE TV, but continues to regularly work the house show circuit.

The former Lucha Underground star has remained active on social media, however, and recently made a rather interesting post. He shared a tweet from WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin, who displayed some appreciation for Freddie Mercury while playing her flute.

When Ricochet shared the tweet, he remarked on the announcer's incredible talent:

"You’re so talented!! It’s crazy."

In the video, Irvin plays Queen classic Bohemian Rhapsody in a four-flute arrangement.

A WWE veteran recently had some advice for Ricochet

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell, known as Zeb Colter in the company, recently described how Ricochet could be an even bigger star.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Mantell talked about how The One and Only was better than he thought he'd be. He praised the former Lucha Underground star's athletics, but said he lacked ability in certain areas:

"I knew he was a great athlete, but he's better than what I thought he was. Those things he did are tremendous. I mean, if he just had some more ability to talk, I think he'd be a number one guy," said Mantell.

This praise came following the former Intercontinental Champion's impressive showing on a recent SmackDown taping.

What would you like to see The One and Only get up to in WWE next? You can share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell