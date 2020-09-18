Ricochet shoots down rumors of him leaving WWE

Former WWE United States Champion Ricochet's name has been bouncing around the Internet rumor mill for most of the day today. When word had been getting around that a WWE star would possibly not sticking around the company, "The One and Only's" name was one of (but not the only) name suspected. Now, Ricochet has taken to Twitter to clear up said rumors: He's not going anywhere.

About the rumors going around...... pic.twitter.com/eETH72uflM — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) September 17, 2020

Just for context, the above image is a clip from the Martin Scorsese film The Wolf of Wall Street, in which Leonardo DiCaprio's character informs his employees he isn't resigning as CEO, despite the federal investigation into his business practices. "I'm not going anywhere!" is what he's saying, albeit with a word we'd prefer not to put into print.

He then immediately followed that up with the following message:

But seriously, where the hell did these rumors start? I’ve never said once that I am leaving. To anyone! So for these “dirt sheets” out there.



Maybe facts check before you just blast some trash on your website for some clicks? — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) September 17, 2020

Ouch. That hurts, Ricky.

Ricochet has personal ties in WWE, as well as professional

That being said, it looks like Ricochet will be staying put where he is at the moment, which is good news for WWE fans. The Kentucky native has a ton of upside potential and WWE would be silly to let him slip away. On top of that, his girlfriend, former American Ninja Warrior standout Kacy Catanzaro, is still with the company as part of NXT, and is in a high profile tag team with Kayden Carter.

So, with Ricochet not going anywhere, it begs the question — if the original rumor is true, who is leaving WWE?

As always, we'll report that answer right here at Sportskeeda when we know.