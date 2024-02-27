Ricochet shows off impressive body transformation ahead of WWE RAW, top star takes a shot

WWE RAW is set to feature Elimination Chamber fallout on The Road to WrestleMania 40 tonight. Ricochet has shown just how ready he is for the next stop.

Ricochet has worked several non-televised live events off late, but his last WWE TV match was the men's Royal Rumble match. His last RAW match was the Fatal 4-Way with Ivar, Bronson Reed, and winner The Miz on November 6, 2023.

The WWE locker room is buzzing with superstars hoping to secure their spots on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The First Of Flight took to Instagram today with a pre-RAW look at his impressive physique.

"Thirst first," he wrote.

Ricochet's real-life girlfriend Samantha Irvin quickly took to the comments section to weigh in. The RAW ring announcer left a five-word reply with emoji.

"A rule I live by [pointing up emoji]," she wrote.

Screenshot of Samantha Irvin's comment to Ricochet on Instagram

Ricochet went public with their relationship in November 2021. They became engaged to be married on January 10, 2023, although the wedding date has not yet been confirmed.

WWE United States Champion takes a potshot at Ricochet

Logan Paul took to Instagram ahead of tonight's WWE RAW to take a potshot at Ricochet.

Ricochet has a history with the United States Champion as they previously feuded in 2023. The Maverick defeated The First Of Flight in the 18-minute SummerSlam opener last year.

The high-flyer took to Instagram to show off his physique ahead of tonight's RAW, but Paul chose to weigh in with jabs.

"first off take your thumb out the Calvins you’re not Timothy Chalamet, second off it’s not 2008 anymore the Facebook mirror selfies are over, lastly this 480p quality Android a** camera isn’t gonna cut it. ps I knocked you out," Paul wrote.

Screenshot of Logan Paul's comment to Ricochet on Instagram

Ricochet has not publicly responded to Paul as of this writing. There's no word on WrestleMania XL plans for Ricochet, but Paul is expected to face Randy Orton.

