Ricochet shows off wounds following WWE RAW Gauntlet Match

WWE Superstars fought it out in a Gauntlet Match on Monday to earn a coveted WrestleMania XL spot. After almost twenty-four hours later, Ricochet is showing off his battle wounds.

WWE made one of the final stops on The Road to WrestleMania 40 in Houston, Texas, on Monday. The 41-minute main event saw Sami Zayn win to earn a shot at GUNTHER and the Intercontinental Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The other participants were Ricochet, Chad Gable, Bronson Reed, JD McDonagh, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The Future Of Flight began the Gauntlet with the Judgment Day member. The veterans fought in and out of the ring, on the apron, and then into the ring post. Ricochet secured JD's elimination with a Shooting Star Press but then was destroyed by Reed. The Colossal finished Ricochet off with the Tsunami. As seen below, the 35-year-old took to his Instagram Stories today to reveal how the loss also left him with a few bruises:

"Gauntlet Aftermath," he wrote with an arrow pointing to his upper chest and neck area.

Screenshot of Ricochet's post to Instagram Stories

Zayn vs. GUNTHER at WrestleMania will be their second televised singles bout. This will also be the rematch of their RAW match from June 26, 2023, which saw The Ring General win in just over 12 minutes. It remains to be seen if Ricochet will be on the WrestleMania XL card.

WWE and AEW stars praise Ricochet

Ricochet has been wrestling around the world since 2003, and in that time, he has earned immense respect from colleagues while building up a loyal fanbase.

The Highlight Of The Night found success in NJPW, Lucha Underground, NJPW, and other promotions before joining WWE in 2018. He is now known as a top high-flyer and one of the best all-around Superstars.

NXT's Dijak recently had major praise for Ricochet on X. He labeled the RAW star the best high-flyer in the history of the business:

"I’m just gonna throw this out there because it’s been on my mind lately for whatever reason. In my opinion, @KingRicochet is literally the best high flyer in history. He’s one of the greatest in ring talents I’ve ever seen or wrestled," Dijak wrote.

AEW's Matt Sydal later agreed with Dijak's endorsement. Ricochet himself then chimed in with a response to his former opponents and teammates.

