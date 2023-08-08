Ricochet wants to use a WWE legend's special move

Many current WWE superstars are adding moves by legends of the business to their arsenal. Ricochet recently revealed that he wants to use Booker T's Axe Kick.

Ricochet's latest match came against Logan Paul at the WWE SummerSlam PLE. Many fans believed that the superstar would easily win against The Maverick. Both wrestlers put on a great performance, but the bout ended in a controversial manner in favor of Logan as he hit his opponent with brass knuckles when the referee was distracted.

Recently in an interview with Stay Busy, The One and Only expressed his admiration of the Hall of Famer and said that he wants to use his move, Axe Kick.

"You know what I want to start doing? Booker T Axe Kick," he revealed. "I like just a nice kick to the back of the shoulders and neck, oh man I'm gonna start doing that because also, I am just a big fan of Booker T." [H/T Wrestling INC]

While Ricochet still has a long career ahead of him in the Stamford-based promotion, Booker T has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest to do it. So it doesn't come as a surprise that he wants to use a move made famous by the Hall of Famer.

Ricochet recently used another WWE legend's move

In his latest bout against Logan Paul at SummerSlam, The One and Only used WWE the Hurricane Neckbreaker on The Maverick. It got a huge pop from the crowd.

Following the match, Hurricane himself revealed on Twitter that the move has now been passed on to The One and Only. You can check out the video and the tweet here.

"That’s Ricochet’s move now. Even if I were ever able to drag my sad carcass back into a ring again, you can bet your whole ass that I ain’t doing this move! Upon landing my entire skeleton would burst out through my skin and land in the front row."

Fans believe Ricochet isn't utilized properly by WWE as he has got so much potential. Only time will tell if the Stamford-based promotion will push him more.

What do you think about him using Booker T's move? Let us know in the comments section below!