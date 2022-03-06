"The culmination of 19 years" - Ricochet breaks silence after winning the Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Ricochet was over the moon after winning the Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn.

The Future of Flight faced off with Sami Zayn after the Elder Statesman issued an open challenge last week. Ricochet took Zayn up on the challenge, and WWE Official Adam Pearce made the match official for this week's episode of SmackDown.

After the match, WWE correspondent Megan Morant caught up with the new Intercontinental Champion on Talking Smack. He mentioned that it was an amazing feeling to win the title. The high-flying superstar stated that the victory was a culmination of all the years he had given to the business.

Here's what the new champion had to say:

"It feels great [to win the title] to be honest with you. It feels absolutely amazing. I said it in the interview before, it's just the culmination of 19 years of hard work, determination and everything I've put into this. It's just a culmination of all that rolled into one sleek looking title." [0:18-0:37]

He also credited Jackass Forever star Johnny Knoxville for running the distraction that allowed him to pin Sami.

"The fact that Johnny Knoxville of all people, a guy that I have grown up watching, a guy that I've done so much stupid stuff because of Johnny Knoxville. To have someone like that give me a little assist, it's just awesome," Ricochet added. [0:40-0:57]

You can watch the full interview here:

This is Ricochet's first Intercontinental Championship reign

With this win, Ricochet became the first and only man in WWE history to win the NXT North American Championship, United States Championship, and the Intercontinental Championship.

In another digital exclusive interview, the champ said that he would be a fighting champion, and if anybody wanted to challenge him for the title, he was ready for the fight.

It will be interesting to see how he uses this newfound momentum as the Intercontinental Champion heading into the Showcase of the Immortals in less than 30 days.

Who do you think will be first feud for the new Intercontinental Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha