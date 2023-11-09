Ricochet, Zelina Vega, and more WWE stars react to Dominik Mysterio's relationship milestone

Ricochet, Zelina Vega, and more WWE stars have reacted to Dominik Mysterio's relationship milestone.

The NXT North American Champion's career has taken off since joining The Judgment Day faction last year. He has become one of the most hated superstars on the roster but is adored by Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

However, in real life, Dominik Mysterio has been in a relationship for over a decade. His better half took to Instagram to celebrate their 12th anniversary today and noted that they will be together forever.

Several superstars and WWE fans have reacted to the happy couple's anniversary.

Natalya, R-Truth, and several other stars have already commented on the post. Ricochet, Omos, Roxanne Perez, Zelina Vega, Bronson Reed, Megan Morant, and more stars have also liked the post, as seen in the image below.

Stars react to Mysterio's anniversary.

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley on her "relationship" with Dominik Mysterio

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently explained how she balances her real-life relationship with AEW star Buddy Matthews and her storyline romance with Dominik Mysterio.

Ripley and Mysterio's bizarre relationship has captivated the WWE Universe. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, The Eradicator disclosed that she finds it easy to balance her relationship with Buddy Matthews and her on-screen romance with the NXT North American Champion.

"To be honest, it's pretty easy. Look, I love my fiancé, I think he's great, but when I'm at work I am a completely different human being. When I'm at work, Dom is my partner. He is my partner in crime, he is my Latino Heat, my Dirty Dominik Mysterio, and I will do absolutely anything I can to get him on top of anyone that he's against. But yeah, for me it's sort of like a switch and he [Buddy Matthews] understands that as well. That's why it works," said Ripley. [From 02:01 – 02:35]

The Judgment Day has become the most powerful faction in WWE now that The Bloodline has been weakened. It will be interesting to see if more superstars will join the stable in the weeks ahead.

