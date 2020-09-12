On the recent episode of Talking Smack, The Miz made a massive announcement that Mandy Rose will be heading to Monday Night RAW. Soon, WWE confirmed the same and have officially announced that Mandy Rose has been traded to WWE RAW.

On WWE's Instagram post about the same, RAW Superstar Riddick Moss has sent out a warning to Mandy Rose, asking her not to show up at RAW Underground.

"DONT SHOW UP AT RAW UNDERGROUND IF YOU AINT BOUT IT"

Impact of Mandy Rose being traded to RAW

Ever since the news of Mandy Rose being traded to RAW broke out, fans have been wondering whether this would be the end of the romantic storyline between her and Mr. Money in the Bank 2020, Otis. Mandy Rose has given a shocking reaction to her being traded, while Otis is yet to react on the same.

Mandy Rose has been involved in a love angle with Otis since the beginning of this year. The WWE Universe loved the storyline, with Otis being the underdog chasing the girl of his dreams. The two have been an on-screen couple for the last several months. Mandy Rose's last major match took place at WWE SummerSlam. She defeated her former tag-team partner Sonya Deville in a "Loser Leaves WWE" match.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further news and updates on the situation.