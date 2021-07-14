Randy Orton's reaction after WWE star sang the wrong lyrics to his theme song

Riddle has revealed how Randy Orton reacted when he sang the 14-time WWE World Champion’s entrance music.

Orton’s current theme, “Voices” ft. Rev Theory, was created by former WWE composer Jim Johnston. Since debuting in 2008, “Voices” has become one of the most well-known theme songs in WWE.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Riddle said he is looking forward to singing Orton’s theme when fans return to WWE events. The RAW star also disclosed that Orton corrected him after he unintentionally sang the wrong lyrics to his theme song.

“I’m more excited for my entrance with Randy when it finally happens,” Riddle said. “I’m hoping all the fans sing Randy’s song with me, like, ‘I hear voices in my head!’ I’ll be honest, I’m really bad at memorizing words to songs, so there was actually a time when I was singing Randy’s song but they weren’t actually the real words."

“Randy’s like, ‘What are you singing?’ I’m like, ‘What?’ He’s like, ‘Those aren’t the words.’ So I had to go back, watch it on YouTube a couple times with the subtitles audio, and I got it.”

Since becoming tag team partners in April, Randy Orton and Riddle (a.k.a. RK-Bro) have used Orton’s music during their entrance. Riddle often sings the lyrics while riding a scooter next to his tag team partner.

What’s next for Randy Orton and Riddle?

Riddle defeated Randy Orton in April, leading to the creation of RK-Bro

Riddle is due to compete in an eight-man ladder match at WWE Money in the Bank on Sunday.

The winner of the match usually earns a contract to challenge for a WWE World Championship at a time of their choosing. However, Riddle has vowed to cash in the contract on RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos if he wins the match.

Randy Orton has not appeared on WWE television in recent weeks. Riddle joked on the latest episode of RAW Talk that he filed a report to the Tampa Police Department due to Orton’s absences.

Please credit Sky Sports and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Biggest wrestling fan? Connect with us virtually to discuss your love for wrestling. Register now

Edited by Kartik Arry